Snowmobile racing at the Salmon Arm Fall Fairgrounds. When did this event happen? If you know please contact the archives@salmonarmmuseum.org with the date of this newspaper publication and any information associated with the photo. Image courtesy of the Salmon Arm Observer collection, Salmon Arm Museum at RJ Haney Heritage Village.

