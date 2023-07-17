From the May 26, 1983 Observer: “Coach Hamish Tucker instructs Sockeye Swim Club members in making underwater turns. Hamish, his brother, Bob and Rob McAulay coach the Club.”<em> Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer collection in the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum.</em>

Shuswap history in pictures: Sockeye Swim Club

From the May 26, 1983 Observer: “Coach Hamish Tucker instructs Sockeye Swim Club members in making underwater turns. Hamish, his brother, Bob and Rob McAulay coach the Club.” Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer collection in the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum.

