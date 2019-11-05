Is this a softball team? The archival record is choppy: “Group photo of women and children in field. Some names written in pencil on back: Mrs Jack (Teresa) Tweeddale, Ethel Edes, Irene Elgood, Louise Ivens, Agnes Thompson, Mrs Wilson, Mrs Brown.” Louise Ivens taught at the Silver Creek School. Tweeddale, Edes and Thompson are Silver Creek names. Mrs. Wilson and Brown could be. Can you help identify them? Or correct the spellings? Email archives@salmonarmmuseum.org. This image courtesy the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village

Shuswap history in pictures: Softball team?

Is this a softball team? The archival record is choppy: “Group photo of women and children in field. Some names written in pencil on back: Mrs Jack (Teresa) Tweeddale, Ethel Edes, Irene Elgood, Louise Ivens, Agnes Thompson, Mrs Wilson, Mrs Brown.” Louise Ivens taught at the Silver Creek School. Tweeddale, Edes and Thompson are Silver Creek names. Mrs. Wilson and Brown could be. Can you help identify them? Or correct the spellings? Email archives@salmonarmmuseum.org. This image courtesy the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

