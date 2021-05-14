Shuswap history in pictures: Solsqua store

Jock Sim and Emily Sim in front of J.B Sim & Son Solsqua store, circa 1949. Sicamous and District Museum and Historical Society Photograph Collection.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Photograph taken in 1949.
Jock Sim and Emily Sim in front of J.B Sim & Son Solsqua store, circa 1949. Sicamous and District Museum and Historical Society Photograph Collection.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Bird watcher has seen about 100 per day during the peak of their visit
To date, items for auction worth more than $3,000 to go towards new CT scanner and mammography unit
Joyce and John Henderson receive provincial achievement award
The death is connected to the outbreak at Spring Valley long-term care in Kelowna
Prince Rupert, Indigenous communities show improvement
In March, Kelowna received a total of 2.6 mm of precipitation, compared to the monthly average of almost 22 mm
The evidence was seized at large, illicit drug manufacturing site in Port Coquitlam
Mike Farnworth appeals to family members to talk to police
Jonathan Prest put himself in extreme peril to get a terrified cat out of a dangerous situation
Backlash grows over ‘pattern of colonial thinking permeating the leadership’
Raymond Lenzi shares his grandfather’s story ahead of Canada’s planned formal apology to Italian-Canadians
After crashing his e-bike into Mill Creek, loved ones raised fundraised and replaced it
Joyce and John Henderson receive provincial achievement award
The bodies of Carlo and Erick Fryer were discovered by a local couple walking
Public input on Algae Watch website will help with tracking efforts
Interior Health responds to concerns that volunteers had been replaced at clinic
Savings amassed from the insurance policy change will lead to one-time rebates for close to 4 million customers
Prince Rupert, Indigenous communities show improvement
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday