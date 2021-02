Salmon Arm Museum asks public for further details about photo

Some players and their fans wear their ties during this game of shinny! This image is from the Belli-Bivar collection but no players are identified. Who took the photo? Where? When? Email archives@salmonarmmuseum.org. Image courtesy the archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

