From the April 6, 1983 Observer: “Street upgrading on Front St. Here, heavy machinery scoops up pavement from the intersection of Front and Shuswap. At present underground work including water and sewer connections and wiring is taking place.”<em> Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer collection in the Archives @ R.J.Haney Heritage Village & Museum.</em>

From the April 6, 1983 Observer: “Street upgrading on Front St. Here, heavy machinery scoops up pavement from the intersection of Front and Shuswap. At present underground work including water and sewer connections and wiring is taking place.” Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer collection in the Archives @ R.J.Haney Heritage Village & Museum.

Shuswap history in pictures: Street upgrade

From the April 6, 1983 Observer

From the April 6, 1983 Observer: “Street upgrading on Front St. Here, heavy machinery scoops up pavement from the intersection of Front and Shuswap. At present underground work including water and sewer connections and wiring is taking place.” Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer collection in the Archives @ R.J.Haney Heritage Village & Museum.

Read more: Shuswap history in pictures: New street sweeper

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon Armhistory

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Read all about it: Okanagan Heritage Museum showcases Kelowna’s first newspaper

Just Posted

Christy Wright as a birch tree and Pauline Jardine as an alder provide an example of what may be participating in the Walk of the Woods on Earth Day, April 22, 2023 in Salmon Arm. (Runaway Moon photo)
Earth Day extravaganza of entertainment, parade, speakers set for Salmon Arm

Registration is underway for the spring season of Shuswap Women’s Recreational Soccer at www.swrsa.net, open to all ages and skill levels. (File photo)
Women’s rec soccer in Shuswap invites women of all skill levels and ages

Salmon Arm RCMP are reminding residents to lock their vehicles at night. (Black Press Media file photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP: Overnight thefts from vehicles prompt reminder to lock up

The Zest Commercial Food Hub is receiving $138,859 in B.C. Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program funding. (File photo)
Second kitchen on the menu for Salmon Arm food hub