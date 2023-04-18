From the April 6, 1983 Observer: “Street upgrading on Front St. Here, heavy machinery scoops up pavement from the intersection of Front and Shuswap. At present underground work including water and sewer connections and wiring is taking place.” Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer collection in the Archives @ R.J.Haney Heritage Village & Museum.
Shuswap history in pictures: Street upgrade
From the April 6, 1983 Observer
#Salmon Armhistory
