Shuswap history in pictures: Students stage 24-hour wake-a-thon

Photo from Jan. 31, 1979

Eleven teenagers from the Sicamous Youth Group staged a 48-hour wake-a-thon on the weekend. The effort was to sponsor a group trip to Disneyland. It is estimated $1,000 was raised. From first-aid courses (at midnight), disco dancing, pot luck supper, bowling and tobogganing in a valiant attempt to keep awake. It was reported 5 members stayed awake for the full 48 hours, while others crashed at the 42 hour mark.

Photo courtesy of the Sicamous and District Museum and Historical Society’s archived Jan. 31, 1979 edition of Eagle Valley News.

