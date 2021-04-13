Summer days at the lake. This negative came from Rollie Jamieson, well known writer of many Salmon Arm histories. We don’t know who the people are. Do you? Contact archives@salmonarmmuseum.org if you can help identify these young ladies. Image courtesy the archives room at the R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.
Shuswap history in pictures: Summer days at the lake
Do you know who these swimmers are?
This negative came from Rollie Jamieson, well known writer of many Salmon Arm histories. We don’t know who the people are. Do you? Contact archives@salmonarmmuseum.org if you can help identify these young ladies. Image courtesy the archives room at the R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
history
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here