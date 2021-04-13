Shuswap history in pictures: Summer days at the lake

Do you know who these swimmers are?

Summer days at the lake. This negative came from Rollie Jamieson, well known writer of many Salmon Arm histories. We don’t know who the people are. Do you? Contact archives@salmonarmmuseum.org if you can help identify these young ladies. Image courtesy the archives room at the R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

