Shuswap history in pictures: Tennis lessons

Beginner Tanni Tarras (front right) gets a helping hand from instructor Gerti Wasserman in college sponsored tennis lessons. Other students (back row, l-r) Betty Huntington, Naomi Ogino, Joan Marshall and Mavis Smith are part of a group of 76 students who have been taking lessons. From the June 2, 1975 Observer. Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer photograph collection in the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

