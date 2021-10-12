Museum member Florence Farmer donated this image in 1979. The photographed building began its life as the municipal hall in 1928. Constructed by William Reader, the newspaper reported somewhat modestly that the structure was, “the best we could do with the means available.” Until recently the building was occupied by the Senior’s Drop-In Centre. What will it be next? Image courtesy the archives @ R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

Shuswap history in pictures: ‘The best we could do with the means available.’

lachlan@saobserver.net
