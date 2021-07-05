What a proud moment! Pictured left to right are George, Gordon, Louise, Robert, Art, and Sid Iwata. According to history buff Denis Marshall, the children were among thousands “removed” from the Coast at the onset of the Pacific War when residents of Japanese ancestry were deemed security threats. Their parents operated a berry farm on the old Suckling place on Merton Hill (Okanagan Ave.), but returned to Vancouver about 1950. This photograph was taken in 1942. Image courtesy Mike Nakagawa and the Denis Marshall Collection from the archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

Shuswap history in pictures: The Iwata children

