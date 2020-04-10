Shuswap history in pictures: The lady on the house

The museum archivist has always wondered why “the lady of the house” was on the roof in this photograph. The image was found in the donor’s house in Winnipeg in 1995. Why did Jacob Johnston send this photograph to Winnipeg? What is the significance of standing on the Johnston roof? Was the subject Mrs. Johnston? Now, with indices created by volunteers in the archives room, we can search tax and the newspaper records to the 1950s. We know that Mr. Tetlock sold 40 acres to a Mr. Johnston of Salmon Arm. Is this the Tetlock property? Do you recognize the hills in the background? Email the archives@salmonarmmuseum.org with your answer and the date of this newspaper’s publication. Image courtesy R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

