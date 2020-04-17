An archive photo of the S.S. Whitesmith under construction in Sicamous. The remains of the Whitesmith sit on the bottom of Shuswap Lake near Sicamous after a storm blew it against the pilings of the old CPR hotel in 1933 puncturing its hull and causing it to sink. (Sicamous and District Museum and Historical Society Photo)

Shuswap History in Pictures: The S.S. Whitesmith under construction

The steam ship would eventually sink during a storm in 1933.

An archive photo of the S.S. Whitesmith under construction in Sicamous. The remains of the Whitesmith sit on the bottom of Shuswap Lake near Sicamous after a storm blew it against the pilings of the old CPR hotel in 1933 puncturing its hull and causing it to sink.

history

