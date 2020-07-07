Shuswap history in pictures: Three-legged race

A three-legged race caught on a glass plate negative. Did this team win? No one in the Salmon Arm Museum archives knows. If you can identify the participants or bystanders please email us at archives@salmonarmmuseum.org.Image is from the N.S. (Dick) Richards collection in the Archives Room at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Coronavirus News
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map