A three-legged race caught on a glass plate negative. Did this team win? No one in the Salmon Arm Museum archives knows. If you can identify the participants or bystanders please email us at archives@salmonarmmuseum.org.Image is from the N.S. (Dick) Richards collection in the Archives Room at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Shuswap history in pictures: Three-legged race

Race captured on a glass plate negative

