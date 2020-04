Do you know the names of the indviduals pictured?

Do I really need a hair cut? Please help us identify this long haired subject and his friends. If you know the names of the people in this image, contact archives@salmonarmmuseum.org. Image from the N.S. (Dick) Richards collection and courtesy the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

