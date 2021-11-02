Shuswap history in pictures: Tour bus

Accessioned as a photo of local First World War veterans of Branch #62 of the Royal Canadian Legion, this image was taken in 1969. Were they on a tour? The only person named in the photograph is Harry Swanwick, a Silver Creek farmer. Harry married Annie Mary Morgan in 1923. Is she in the photograph too? The Salmon Arm Observer noted when Pete Vandenbosch purchased Harry’s property in 1945. Do our dates add up? Contact the archives@salmonarmmuseum.org if you are able to confirm any of these details or identify the subjects. Image courtesy the archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

