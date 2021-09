Herald siblings take Ontario relative for a spin on Shuswap Lake

“Herald siblings, Jessie, Buster and Art (stern section left) are about to take Ontario relative Harry Beatty for a spin on a summer’s day more than 80 years ago,” author Denis Marshall writes. Image courtesy of the Robinson Family and the Denis Marshall collection in the archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

