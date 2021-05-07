Shuswap history in pictures: Trader Bill’s

Bill and Muriel Arnold pose in front of their store.

Trader Bill’s in Sicamous, 1969. Bill and Muriel Arnold pose in front of their store, located in the original community hall in Sicamous. The archivist wonders what items were sold as miscellaneous. Do you know? Image from the Sally Scales Collection and courtesy the Archives R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

