Shuswap history in pictures: Tug-of-war

From the June 1, 1983 Observer.

From the June 1, 1983 Observer: “Gary Shaw, Tom Nagy, and Tom Perkins mightily trying to pull their team to victory in the tug-of-war competition at J.L. Jackson during Fun Sports Day.” Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer collection in the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum.

