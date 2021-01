Don Grabowecki documented downtown Salmon Arm during his career in the Camera Department at Ready’s Rexall. Grabowecki studied photography at the Vancouver School of Art and was also skilled darkroom technician. The subject is a clue to the location of the photograph. Valley Wagen was located on Palmer Street near Ross. Palmer Street was absorbed by the Trans-Canada Highway. Image courtesy the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum

Don Grabowecki documented downtown Salmon Arm during his career in the camera department at Ready’s Rexall. Grabowecki studied photography at the Vancouver School of Art and was also skilled darkroom technician. The subject is a clue to the location of the photograph. Valley Wagen was located on Palmer Street near Ross. Palmer Street was absorbed by the Trans-Canada Highway. Image courtesy the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum.

history