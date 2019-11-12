Shuswap History in Pictures: View from the Marshall house

View from the Marshall house on Harris Street. Grabler, Weber and Allen built the house for Frank and Laura Marshall in 1948. The Marshalls were the owners of the Salmon Arm Observer. Laura Marshall lived in the house until 1979. The exact date of the photograph is not known, but the hospital was replaced by the Salmon Arm Motor Hotel in 1963. Image from the Denis Marshall collection, courtesy the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

