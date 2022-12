From the Dec. 15, 1982 Observer: “Barry and Juanita Bradford on Santa’s knee at Cedarvale Mall.” Image courtesy the Salmon Arm Observer collection at the archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village Museum.

