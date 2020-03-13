Remember when Alexander was a two-way street? This photograph is thought to have be taken about 1940. Lead by a marching band, uniformed soldiers are marching south. Salmon Arm Museum archives staff need your help. What is this event? What is the year and the model of the taxi? Email the date of the publication of this paper and your answers to archives@salmonarmmuseum.org. Wm. Springer photographer. Photograph courtesy of Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Shuswap history in pictures: When Alexander was a two-way street

What is the event taking place in this image?

#Salmon Arm

