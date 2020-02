Fisheries technician Al Caverly and biologist Ken Ashley measure the temperature and oxygen levels in Gardom Lake for study on ways to overcome winter fish kill in area lakes in this photo posted in the April 8, 1981 issue of the Observer. (File photo)

Fisheries technician Al Caverly and biologist Ken Ashley measure the temperature and oxygen levels in Gardom Lake for study on ways to overcome winter fish kill in area lakes in this photo posted in the April 8, 1981 issue of the Observer. (File photo)

