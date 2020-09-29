Shuswap history in pictures: Working on Salmon Arm’s wharf

“Only pipe-smokers need apply?” writes late Salmon Arm historian and Observer owner Denis Marshall, “First government wharf on Salmon Arm waterfront was built in 1907 by contractor W.L. Gibbard’s crew for winning bid of $5,000, replacing the modest jetty built for Mrs. Agnes McGuire.” Image courtesy of the Denis Marshall collection, archives room at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.

