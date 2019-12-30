Shuswap history in pictures: Working on the railroad

A man appears to be adjusting a section of rail in the cold of winter. If you can identify him, what he’s doing and when the photo was taken, please email archives@salmonarmmuseum.org with the information. Image courtesy the Observer collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Read more: Column: Developments in 2019 that will help shape Salmon Arm’s future

Read more: Full weight of B.C.’s employer health tax to be felt in 2020

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fundraiser dinners to support Okanagan boy fighting cancer

Just Posted

Calgary company outbids Sicamous on former Waterway Houseboats property

BC Supreme Court approves $2.6 million sale to Checkpoint Developments Ltd.

Column: Developments in 2019 that will help shape Salmon Arm’s future

Council Report by Tim Lavery

Downed power lines blocking traffic on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm

Eastbound lane affected near Shell station at 10th Street SW intersection

Expansion sought for campground at Salmon Arm music festival

Roots and Blues organizers wish to increase number of campsites from 600 to 1,000

Salmon Arm Observer Year in Review – December

A look back at events that made headlines in December.

Animals, house parties, manhunts: Top 10 most read stories across B.C. in 2019

Here are the stories that caught your eye in 2019

One injured in ‘targeted’ Kamloops shooting

Monday morning shooting sends 24-year-old man to hospital

City seeks $15,000 from Penticton resident for unpaid fines, cannabis debacle

Former cannabis dispensary operator ordered to provide City with financial documents by Jan. 8

Another Indigenous foster child sues Kelowna social workers over misuse of funds, neglect

Robert Riley Saunders is facing another lawsuit for allegedly stealing money from foster children

Canada sends two more groups to Australia to help fight wildfires

Flames have killed 10 people and destroyed 1,000 homes in recent months

Snow and rain warnings issued for parts of B.C. coast, Interior

Peace River, North Thompson, Okanagan Valley, Shuswap regions can expect 15 to 30 cm of snow

Google Maps captures ‘birds’ on Okanagan Highway

Two caught flipping off Street View Car near Peachland

Shuswap history in pictures: Working on the railroad

A man appears to be adjusting a section of rail in the… Continue reading

Full weight of B.C.’s employer health tax to be felt in 2020

Payroll tax fuels ‘gig economy’ drift away from full-time jobs

Most Read