Shuswap history in pictures: Working on the railroad

A man appears to be adjusting a section of rail in the cold of winter. If you can identify him, what he’s doing and when the photo was taken, please email archives@salmonarmmuseum.org with the information. Image courtesy the Observer collection, Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

Read more: Column: Developments in 2019 that will help shape Salmon Arm’s future

Read more: Full weight of B.C.’s employer health tax to be felt in 2020

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter