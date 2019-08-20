Shuswap history in pictures

An equal opportunity class? This image certainly looks like a motor mechanics class for women. And caps are required. Photograph was taken May 6, 1940. “WAMS” participants include Frances Robinson, Mary Doyle, Lois Aitcheson, Dorothy Ruth, Thelma Hodgkin, Nora Grant, Pam Beech, Eva Ireland, Queenie Jones, Mary Fawcett, Peggy Beech, Mrs. Albert Bedford (Eileen), Rosemary Culverwell, Bessie Snyder, Betty Kappell, Gwen Scott, Mary Meek, Verna Willinston, Elsie Buchan, Mrs. Robinson, Zola Riddle, Helenita Hislop, Clara Urquhart Calvert, Muriel Williams ( Mrs Barker’s niece), Mrs. Eric Bivar, Mr. R.G.A. Purkis (instructor), Mrs. Dan Robertson (Ivy Harper), Miss Grant, Miss Cathy Pressley, Helen Miller and Molly Beech. Image from the Denis Marshall Collection and courtesy the Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.

