Shuswap horse rescue organization benefits from Horsey Ladies fundraiser

Team members at Freedom’s Gate Horse Rescue with their $5,000 donation from the Horsey Ladies Okanagan fundraiser. (Contributed)

Horsey Ladies Okanagan gathered in-person again for their annual fundraising event for the first time since 2019.

On Nov. 18, the group of horse-loving women gathered at Spallumcheen Golf Club to celebrate together after two years of online fundraising. The pandemic never slowed down the group’s efforts, but they were excited to meet face-to-face and tickets for the event sold out in just two hours. The evening raised $7,500 for local charities.

During the event, an open-mic portion of the evening was available for anyone to introduce themselves or their business to the group and to nominate their favourite charity. Charities are voted on at the end of the evening, with each Horsey Lady having one vote. The charity with the most votes receives the majority of funds raised.

This year, $5,000 of the $7,500 went to Freedom’s Gate Horse Rescue in the Shuswap, and EQuisdom Therapeutic Horsemanship Association in Enderby received $2,500.

Since this event, the group has raised more than $126,500 for various charities, and they plan to host it again every November.

Horsey Ladies is a social group where horse lovers unite to help charities that are important to its members. Any horse-loving lady is welcome and encouraged to join the group. Information is always available on the Horsey Ladies Okanagan Facebook page.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Sold-out fundraiser seeks North Okanagan beneficiary

READ MORE: Donations for new CT scanner at Vernon hospital doubled on Giving Tuesday

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fundraiserShuswap