Shuswap Hospital Foundation fundraiser finale at Salmon Arm mall

Shuswap Hospital Foundation volunteers and supporters are at the Mall at Piccadilly today, seeking public support for its current campaign to equip Salmon Arm’s hospital with a new CT scanner and mammography unit.

The Thursday, May 20 blitz at the mall is for the last day of the hospital foundation’s Have-A-Heart Radiothon, a 50-50 raffle to help raise the $3.3 million total needed for this year’s projects at Shuswap Lake General Hospital.

Read more: Fundraiser will help create new mammography unit at Shuswap Lake General Hospital

Read more: Shuswap Hospital Foundation funding new equipment despite cancelled fundraiser

lachlan@saobserver.net

#Salmon Arm