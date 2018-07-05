Fiona Harris, left, Shuswap Hospital Foundation director for development, chats with Hope Britton at the foundation’s kiosk in the Mall at Piccadilly. The foundation is looking for volunteers to staff the kiosk in two-hour shifts to sell raffle tickets for a West Jet flight for two. (Photo contributed)

Shuswap Hospital Foundation needs kiosk volunteers

Raffle winner to get a pair of WestJet tickets

Wish you could fly away on a fabulous vacation for two?

Nurture your dreams and help Shuswap Lake General Hospital by buying a raffle ticket and by helping out at the foundation’s kiosk at the Mall at Piccadilly throughout July and August.

The Shuswap Hospital Foundation needs volunteers to help sell raffle tickets – tickets that will take the winner to anywhere in WestJet’s world.

The tickets for a Gift of Flight Voucher (one round-trip flight for two to any regularly scheduled WestJet destination) are on sale at one for $20 or three for $50.

Related: Artists go to canvas for Shuswap Hospital Foundation

The draw will be held on Aug. 25 at the Fourth Annual Charity Open Golf Tournament. There are only 1,120 tickets available for purchase.

The kiosk is now open until Friday, Aug. 24 (or until the tickets sell out) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The volunteer shifts are two hours each – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

If you would like to help by filling some shifts at the kiosk, contact Diana McFarlane or Fiona Harris at the Shuswap Hospital Foundation office, 250-803-4546, or email diana.mcfarlane@interiorhealth.ca or email fiona.harris@interiorhealth.ca.

If you are unable to volunteer but are interested in purchasing the tickets – stop by the office or stop by the kiosk to purchase them.

@SalmonArm
barbbrouwer@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Video: Canada Day in Sicamous
Next story
Youth organization hopes B.C. schools will incorporate its anti-porn curriculum

Just Posted

Community rallies to raise money for sick infant

Fundraising underway to help Salmon Arm family with son in BC Children’s Hospital

Free Slurpees for everyone in the Okanagan

7-11 is holding its birthday party next week in Kelowna and the surrounding area

So far so good for wildfires in Okanagan-Shuswap

More lightning predicted tonight, then increasingly high temperatures over next five days

Globetrotters in Kelowna for World Water Day

“We’re ambassadors of Goodwill.”

Salmon Arm police cleared in arrest that fractured knee

Police watchdog finds RCMP officer acted appropriately when arresting man who was injured

What’s happening this weekend

Follow Social Squad memeber Matthew Abrey to find out what’s happeing this weekend

Canadian firefighter dies in fall on Pakistan’s treacherous K2 mountain

Serge Dessureault died Saturday while attempting to scale 8,611-meter mountain in northern Pakistan

Washington State man gets life in prison in slaying of B.C. woman, husband

The judge said the killer of Monique Patenaude, Patrick Shunn seemed to regard his trial as a game.

Ontario asks Trudeau for resources to address influx of asylum seekers

About 800 refugee claimants and asylum seekers are staying in Toronto college residences

Parents of B.C. resident who died in explosive fire speak out

West Kelowna residents showed their support for David Hunt’s family after the fire

Whale watch body wants closer access to other orcas as feds set 200-metre limit

Whale scientists say the 200-metre limit still may not be enough distance to help the animals

10 ways to protect your home against wildfires

Restoration company recommends ways to protect your property and create an evacuation plan

Free Slurpees for everyone in the Okanagan

7-11 is holding its birthday party next week in Kelowna and the surrounding area

Shuswap Hospital Foundation needs kiosk volunteers

Raffle winner to get a pair of WestJet tickets

Most Read