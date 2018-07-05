Shuswap Lake Seniors Drop-In Centre carves up a bit of creativity

Olena Bramble, president of the Shuswap Lake Senior Citizens Society, sits amidst some of her carvings during one of the society’s weekly carving sessions July 5. These carving sessions happen every Thursday at the society’s drop-in centre at 31 Hudson Avenue NE in downtown Salmon Arm. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

The sounds of steel scraping wood and the tell-tale scent of bark shavings were in the air at the Shuswap Lake Senior Citizens Society Drop-In Centre July 5 during their weekly carving session.

The centre hosts this event weekly, from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursdays. Folks gather to chat, share stories and work on their latest carving project, creating intricate faces, scultpures and plaques with designs set into their surface.

The drop-in centre also hosts a number of other weekly events including painting on Mondays, an art club Tuesdays, card games on Wednesdays, bingo on Saturday nights and drop-in pool games daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..

Those interested in dropping by for an event at the drop-in centre can find more information by calling 250-832-3015.

Norm Brielsman sharpens his carving knife while getting ready to start a new project during the weekly Thursday carving session at the Shuswap Lake Senior Citizens Society drop-in centre July 5. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)