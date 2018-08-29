The Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society is looking for volunteers for its One to One program. (Photo submitted)

Shuswap Literacy Alliance seeks volunteers

One to One program helps foster success by helping students improve reading skills

With the help of the caring community members, the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society (LASS), in partnership with School District #83, is helping to build a path to success for children in our community who are struggling with their reading.

One to One is a unique children’s literacy program that provides one-to-one tutoring to elementary school students who struggle with reading.

LASS trains volunteers to work with students in schools during school hours. These students are identified by their teachers as needing a boost in their literacy skills. The program is aimed at the grey-area students, those who do not receive any other resource support directly from the schools (i.e. no designated learning issues) but are not yet reading at grade level.

One to One provides these children with an opportunity to practise their reading in an environment where it is okay to take risks, make mistakes, and learn at their own pace. The goal is to bring these students up to reading at their appropriate grade level, providing them an opportunity for academic success and hope for a brighter future.

Last year, One to One ran at 15 out of 16 elementary schools in School District #83 with more than 125 One to One volunteer tutors. The students received a great gift from their tutors – the gift of time and caring.

If you are interested in becoming a One to One tutor, the commitment is 1.5 hours per week for 10 weeks. A three-hour training session and criminal record check are mandatory for all volunteers.

To sign on as a volunteer or for further information, contact Kyla Sherman, One to One district co-ordinator at 250-463-4555 or onetoone@shuswapliteracy.ca.

Most Read