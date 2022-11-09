Shuswap literacy program donates thousands of books to school libraries

More than 400 students to benefit from Literary Alliance of the Shuswap Society reading program

A child receiving a book in the mail through the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program. (Contributed)

For International Literacy Day, the Literary Alliance of the Shuswap Society (LASS) celebrated by donating 4,500 books to Shuswap classroom libraries.

Canadian school libraries are often underfunded and under stocked, with many annual budgets only allowing for one new book for every three children.

School District 83 teachers were excited to receive the books, which were shared among students in their classrooms.

The donation came at a good time as the district is embarking on a new literacy program this year, hoping to provide more in-classroom support to struggling readers.

LASS has launched its One on One reading program in 15 SD83 schools, with 62 tutors providing about 120 hours of one-on-one reading tutoring each week to 423 students.

Earlier this year, LASS also partnered with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to deliver books to every child in the program once a month until their fifth birthday. It has recently signed up its 6,000th child, and has delivered 4,372 books this year.

LASS is a non-profit organization providing adult, family, and children’s literacy programming throughout the Shuswap. To learn more about the programs or to volunteer, call 250-463-4555 or visit www.shuswapliteracy.ca

