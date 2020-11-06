Aaron and son Owen Timmers work their way through their apple pies during the Shuswap Pie Co. pie-eating contest held during the 2019 Salty Street Fest. (File photo)

Aaron and son Owen Timmers work their way through their apple pies during the Shuswap Pie Co. pie-eating contest held during the 2019 Salty Street Fest. (File photo)

Shuswap man remembered as loving father, inspiration to youth

Fundraiser launched in support of wife, children of Aaron Timmers

A Salmon Arm man is being remembered as a loving father and someone who inspired Shuswap youths with his love for the outdoors.

Leanne Blurton speaks with a mix of grief and laughter as she reflects on the life of family friend Aaron Timmers.

“He was always smiling,” said Blurton. “He joked that I was his second wife because my husband works out of town… He would look after my kids with Tamara’s kids so we could go out together. He was an uncle to my daughters for sure.”

Aaron was killed in a motor-vehicle collision on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm on Monday, Oct. 26. Police said road conditions were a factor behind the accident.

Blurton said she’s been a close friend of the Timmers, Tamara and husband Aaron, for about 17 years. With Tamara and her children, Owen and Ivy, grieving over their loss, Blurton set up a Gofundme fundraising page, titled In Loving Memory of Aaron Timmers, to help with any financial challenges.

“I just wanted to get it started to help pay for things like funeral costs or any outstanding bills that are due right away,” said Blurton.

Aaron worked with his father Lambert at their family-owned Eagle Valley Saw Services in Malakwa. Blurton said Aaron was on his way to work the morning of the collision.

“He was a saw filer…,” said Blurton. “(Aaron) was planning on taking over the business for his dad and then his son Owen was going to probably follow in his footsteps.

“He and Owen were so close, they did so much together. In the summertime, Owen would go to work with Aaron and do jobs and get paid. He’s 10 years old, he’s a hard worker just like his dad.”

Aaron was also a dedicated leader (Scouter) with Scouts Canada in Salmon Arm. Blurton said he poured much of his own time into planning and getting projects ready for the kids.

“His heart really went into it – he loved just spending time with the kids and teaching,” said Blurton, whose own children would receive outdoors tips from Aaron during family camping trips.

“He just loved to be doing stuff outside. We’d be camping with him and he’d be teaching kids how to start the fire and all the safety stuff, carving with knives and stuff like that.”

Aaron Timmers holds his little balloon aeronaut, son Owen, aloft while trick-or-treating during the 2012 Downtown Treat Trail. (File photo)

Aaron Timmers holds his little balloon aeronaut, son Owen, aloft while trick-or-treating during the 2012 Downtown Treat Trail. (File photo)

Blurton said Aaron was especially fond of Halloween, referring to the Timmers family as “the Halloween people.”

“They never skipped a year on dressing up and stuff; it was just so sad we had to lose him around Halloween,” said Blurton, pausing once more as the joy in her voice from a warm memory of Aaron is again overridden by grief.

Because of restrictions around COVID-19, Blurton said Tamara and family are hoping to host a celebration of life for Aaron sometime in the summer.

Read me: I Love You Daddy: Owner sought of pocket watch forgotten in Salmon Arm barbershop

Read me: Something wicked this way comes…

#Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Scouter Aaron Timmers and Salmon Arm Cub Scouts paddle their way through the downtown in the 2018 Salmon Arm Fair parade. (File photo)

Scouter Aaron Timmers and Salmon Arm Cub Scouts paddle their way through the downtown in the 2018 Salmon Arm Fair parade. (File photo)

Previous story
Vernon man’s trophy find uncovers mysterious local history

Just Posted

Scouter Aaron Timmers and Salmon Arm Cub Scouts paddle their way through the downtown in the 2018 Salmon Arm Fair parade. (File photo)
Shuswap man remembered as loving father, inspiration to youth

Fundraiser launched in support of wife, children of Aaron Timmers

Larch Place is the first building to be built in the BC Housing, Canadian Mental Health Association housing project at the corner of Third Street SW and Fifth Avenue SW. This view is from the Shuswap Street side where it sits behind the Graystone East building. (File photo)
Online info session coming up for Salmon Arm’s new affordable housing units

How to apply and who is eligible to be explained, session to be recorded for those without internet

A billboard located on an agricultural property along Highway 97B is the subject of an upcoming CSRD zoning hearing. (CSRD photo)
Private highway-side billboard near Salmon Arm violates bylaw

Owner of property where billboard is located is seeking a variance to allow the sign

Salmon Arm residents have been targeted by an elaborate phone scam. (File photo)
Salmon Arm resident targeted in phone scam demanding Bitcoin payment

Scammers impersonated RCMP phone number to trick at least one victim

Following a wind storm on Thursday, Nov. 5, power lines were down alongside the Trans-Canada Highway on Kault Hill. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Wires down, power out in Tappen following wind storm

More than 1,500 BC Hydro customers affected

A woman wears a mask to protect herself against COVID-19 as he walks past trees turning colour in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

Nearly 3,400 active cases in B.C. currently

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - A Trump supporter stands outside the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office, where votes in the general election are being counted, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
U.S. ELECTION 2020: Biden ahead in Georgia, Pennsylvania

It’s the third full day after the election and anxiety about the outcome is building - in America and afar

Mak Parhar speaks at an anti-mask rally outside the Vancouver Art Gallery on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Parhar was arrested on Nov. 2 and charged with allegedly violating the Quarantine Act after returning from a Flat Earth conference held in Geenville, South Carolina on Oct. 24. (Flat Earth Focker/YouTube.com screenshot)
B.C. COVID-19 conspiracy theorist charged with violating Quarantine Act

Mak Parhar allegedly broke his 14-day self-isolation after returning from U.S. Flat Earth conference

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head to their daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. legislature, April 15, 2020. (B.C. government)
Additional visits to senior care homes coming, B.C.’s top doctor says

Seniors Advocate recommends more family access

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Interior Health records 18 new COVID-19 cases as province breaks another record

A total of 104 cases in the region are active and one person is in hospital

Starbucks holiday cups for the 2020 season. (Starbucks)
Starbucks releases ‘Carry the Merry’ holiday cups for 2020

New holiday cups, drinks will be available Nov. 6

A Vernon resident uncovered a piece of forgotten local history when he discovered the Silver Star Challenge Cup, dated 1939-56, in a second-hand shop in the Caribou region of B.C. (Jeff Moore photo)
Vernon man’s trophy find uncovers mysterious local history

Jeff Moore hopes to uncover the story behind the Silver Star Challenge Trophy

Vernon law courts. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
Vernon man gets 303 days in jail for break and enter

Vincent Silas Maxwell, 36, has been convicted 57 times since 2004

Most Read