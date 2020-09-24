Sorrento resident Glenn Welschlau recently won $100,000 playing Keno. His winning ticket was purchased at the Copper Island Pub. (BC Lotto photo)

Shuswap man ‘started to lose it’ after learning of lottery win

Sorrento resident wins $100,000, ticket purchased at Copper Island Pub

A recent lottery ticket purchase wound up being larger-than-expected bonus for Glenn Welschlau.

The retired Sorrento man won more than $100,000 after playing Keno and Keno Bonus.

The winning ticket for the Sept. 2 draw was purchased at the Copper Island Pub. Welschlau seldom plays the bonus, and was shocked to learn just how good his good fortune was.

“At first I thought I had…won $35,000,” commented Welschlau in a BC Lotto release. “I didn’t have my glasses on and I thought I only saw two times the bonus. My friend turned to me and said that it was seven times the bonus.

“I started to lose it.”

Read more: Shuswap man claims second lottery win with help from beloved do

Read more: Second lottery win in North Okanagan for same draw

After confirming the win on the BCLC Lotto! app, Welschlau called his wife to share the news. He said she didn’t believe him until he put her on speakerphone and she heard the celebratory excitement in the background.

Welschlau used his winnings to purchase a new TV, gutters for his house, as well as a new Jeep in which he plans to explore more of the Shuswap.

Welschlau is one of three Shuswap residents to have won big so far this year. Salmon Arm’s Neil Piper won $500,000 in after matching all four Extra numbers in the March 24 Lotto Max draw. A few years prior he had won $100,000 on the Max, which he continued to play in memory of his dog Max. In June, another Salmon Arm resident won $15,000 in the Keno and Keno Bonus.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Shuswap Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap 4-H Club members’ projects up for auction

Just Posted

Shuswap man ‘started to lose it’ after learning of lottery win

Sorrento resident wins $100,000, ticket purchased at Copper Island Pub

BCHL hockey is back with announcement of Okanagan Cup

The BCHL four-team tournament starts Friday, Sept. 25

Regional district gives birth to Shuswap Economic Development Society

Twelve directors appointed at Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s September meeting

Column: Climate concerns a consideration at budget time for Salmon Arm

Council Report by Sylvia Lindgren

Morning Start: The Longest Underwater Kiss Lasted 20 Minutes and 11 Seconds

Your morning start for Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020

B.C. reports 91 new cases as officials remain worried over ‘clusters of COVID-19

There have now been a total of 8,395 cases in B.C. since the pandemic began

30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Central Okanagan health region in August

The 30 new cases reported in August brings the total number in region to 239

Suspects steal $30,000 in glasses from Okanagan business

Jimmy Choo, Smith, Ray Ban, Tom Ford and Maui Jims taken from optometry

Okanagan Beach Club fined for not complying to COVID-19 rules, tiki bar closed

Interior Health order the tiki bar closed due to non-compliance with Provincial Health Officer orders

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Water off for some Okanagan residents

Emergency repair in Lake Country

B.C. Green leader says NDP abandoning environmental plan

Horgan’s claim of unstable government false, Furstenau says

Transgender B.C. brothers debut fantasy novel as author duo Vincent Hunter

‘Transgender people are being misrepresented in popular fiction and media, and we aim to change that’

Kiera Bourque’s sentence ‘an embarrassment’: family of deceased Penticton teen

Bourque was sentenced to one year in prison for her role in the 2017 death of Devon Blackmore

Most Read