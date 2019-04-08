Shuswap math students compete in provincials

Shuswap Middle School Grade 8 math team competitors (back) Marissa Dollack, Devyn Hughes, (front) Frankie Ayotte, Micah Knutson and Eli Decker take a break at UBC where they took part in the Math Challengers Provincial Finals on Saturday, April 6. (Tracy Hughes photo)

Five Shuswap Middle School Grade 8 math students were joined by some of B.C.’s top young mathematicians at the Math Challengers Provincial Finals on Saturday, April 6 at the University of British Columbia.

The team, made up of Eli Decker, Frankie Ayotte, Marissa Dollack, Micah Knutson and Devyn Hughes, won the right to represent the Okanagan Region after winning the Grade 8 Regional Competition last month.

Shuswap Middle School’s team was one of only two public schools represented at the competition. There were 34 teams at the contest, 32 of those from private schools.

The events consisted of both individual and team competitions. Although none of the SMS students made it to the Top 10 face-off-finals, they scored well overall and had a tremendous opportunity to learn and meet other students with an interest in math. The Shuswap students were also able to listen to a presentation from a CSI forensic investigator who uses math to solve cases.

Read more: Salmon Arm students solve top prize in math competition

Read more: The debate over how to teach math in B.C.

Read more: Should B.C. teachers have to take annual math tests?

The SMS team wishes to thank Bastion Elementary teacher Martine Dollack for agreeing to be the team’s teacher sponsor. Also deserving of recognition are those who financially supported the trip to Vancouver including: Raptor Integration, HUB International, the Shuswap Middle School PAC and the Math Challengers organization.

Submitted by Tracy Hughes

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter