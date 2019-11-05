A group of school children raise their hands to answer a question posed by MLA Greg Kyllo at Bastion Elementary on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo gives students primer on provincial government

Presentation intended to spark interest in politics

MLA Greg Kyllo laid out the functions and powers of provincial government to an attentive young audience during a presentation at Bastion Elementary.

Approximately 120 Salmon Arm elementary students from Grades 4 and 5 attended the presentation by the Shuswap MLA at Bastion on Wednesday, Nov. 5. The classes had also attended the federal all-candidates meeting at Shuswap Middle School leading up to the federal election.

Kyllo’s presentation comes a few weeks after Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison spoke to the same group of students, explaining the role of municipal government. Kyllo hopes his presentation will get students interested in politics and foster an early education on the subject.

Read more: VIDEO: Salmon Arm students given chance to question candidates

Read more: Ranchero Elementary student reports being followed by suspicious driver

This was the first time Kyllo had spoken to this young an audience and he admitted he was nervous. Despite this, students were able to correctly answer questions posed to them by Kyllo and appeared to be paying close attention.

MLA Greg Kyllo speaks to a group of approximately 120 students at Bastion Elementary on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

