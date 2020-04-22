Shuswap Naturalist Club marks Earth Day, anniversary with tree planting

Shuswap Naturalist Club members, including Pat and Dave Danforth, dig into the dirt by the Blackburn Park shelter to plant about 24 trees in recognition of Earth Day and the club’s 50th anniversary on, Wednesday, April 10, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Earth Day activities may have been cancelled due to COVID-19, but a small number Shuswap Naturalist Club members actively marked the day, and the club’s anniversary, by planting trees in Blackburn Park.

Respecting physical distancing requirements, club members gathered by the park’s new shelter on Wednesday morning, April 22, and began working as couples or on their own at digging holes to plant approximately 24 trees.

Several of the trees to be planted were grown from cuttings gathered from Mt. Ida by Keith Cox, who had named the trees Douglas maple Ida red. Other trees planted included Douglas fir and red osier dogwood, all native to the area. The trees were planted with guidance and support from the City of Salmon Arm in recognition of Earth Day as well as the club’s 50th anniversary. The club plans to plant a total of 50 trees in the park, as well as host anniversary events in the community when such things are once again permitted.

