The outdoor skating rink in Silver Creek reopened on Jan. 15. (CSRD photo)

Shuswap outdoor skating rinks open to public

Rinks in Celista and Silver Creek ready for outdoor fun

Shuswap residents looking for a silver lining to the recent cold snap need look no further than the pair of outdoor skating rinks that have been able to open to the public in recent days.

On Jan. 15, the outdoor ice at the Silver Creek Community Park was ready for skaters.

The following day on Jan. 16, Farrell’s Field, the large outdoor rink in Celista also opened to the public.

Read More: AIM Roads responds to abuse of staff, public frustrations in Okanagan-Shuswap

Read More: Lead in drinking water not meeting federal standards at North Okanagan-Shuswap schools

According to the CSRD, who manage the rinks, both of the openings are subject to weather and a change in conditions could lead to them being closed again.

The temperature is expected to remain below freezing in the Shuswap until Sunday, Jan. 19, with warmer daytime highs and a chance of flurries returning by Monday.

Read More: Former Salmon Arm residents head to Mars habitat for brain research

Read More: Motorists face significant fines for handheld device use

The skating rink at the community park in Sorrento isn’t open yet, but the CRSD stated they hope to have an update on its condition soon.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Missing cat reunited with Vancouver Island family after three months

Just Posted

Slight drop in annual Salmon Arm bird count, seed sales spike

Shuswap Naturalist Club bird spotters excited to see several owls

Shuswap outdoor skating rinks open to public

Rinks in Celista and Silver Creek ready for outdoor fun

Big projects ahead for Salmon Arm in 2020

Mayor Alan Harrison delivers annual state of the city address

AIM Roads responds to abuse of staff, public frustrations in Okanagan-Shuswap

Residents asked to be patient and respectful of workers

Lead in drinking water not meeting federal standards at North Okanagan-Shuswap schools

School District #83 looks to install water bottle refill stations, additional filtration

Fashion Fridays: Look your best this year

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

The Nimpkish docked in Bella Coola on Jan.12 coated in a thick layer of ice

Column: Dogsledding flashback and dressing for winter conditions

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

B.C. pair ordered to pay $55,000 for oil tank discovered four years after selling home

Judge says defendants breached contract, despite being unaware of tank until basement flooded

Canada to give $25,000 to families of each Canadian who died in Iran plane crash

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also made it clear that Canada still expects Iran to compensate victims

Morning Start: 100 year anniversary of the Volstead Act and the prohibition of alcohol

Your morning start for Friday, Jan. 17

Good Samaritan pays part of rent for B.C. woman facing eviction in can-collecting dispute

Zora Hlevnjak, 76, supplements her pension by collecting cans and receiving public donations

Oil and gas industry applauds top court’s dismissal of B.C.’s Trans Mountain case

The high court’s ruling Thursday removes one of the remaining obstacles for the project

Sub-zero B.C. weather freezes clothing in just 45 minutes

A local photographer decided to have some fun with the frosty weather before its gone

Most Read