Shuswap outdoor skating rinks open to public

Shuswap residents looking for a silver lining to the recent cold snap need look no further than the pair of outdoor skating rinks that have been able to open to the public in recent days.

On Jan. 15, the outdoor ice at the Silver Creek Community Park was ready for skaters.

The following day on Jan. 16, Farrell’s Field, the large outdoor rink in Celista also opened to the public.

According to the CSRD, who manage the rinks, both of the openings are subject to weather and a change in conditions could lead to them being closed again.

The temperature is expected to remain below freezing in the Shuswap until Sunday, Jan. 19, with warmer daytime highs and a chance of flurries returning by Monday.

The skating rink at the community park in Sorrento isn’t open yet, but the CRSD stated they hope to have an update on its condition soon.



