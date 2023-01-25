Shuswap Paws is hosting a Valentine’s Day dance to fundraise to continue to save and foster animals in need. (Audrey Torbohm photo)

Shuswap Paws hosts Valentine’s Day dance fundraiser

The rescue is raising funds to help with foster care and animal rescue expenses

Celebrate your love for furry friends and support local animal rescue Shuswap Paws at its Valentine’s Dance.

On Saturday, Feb. 11 starting at 7 p.m., animal lovers can dance at the Salmon Arm Legion, 141 Hudson Ave. NW.

The event is a fundraiser put on by Shuswap Paws Rescue Society, which is 100 per cent volunteer run and helps vulnerable pets in the Shuswap. Shuswap Paws does not have a physical shelter and relies on foster homes for its rescues animals.

Tickets for the dance are $25 each, and the dancing will go on until midnight, fuelled by DJ team The Gentlemen.

Tickets can be purchased at the Salmon Arm Legion, Hideaway Liquor Store and by contacting Phaedra Idzan at 250-833-8543.

