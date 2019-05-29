Shuswap Paws wants to Jam the Ram with food and supplies for cats

Rescue organization with more than 70 cats in their care hopes for help meeting their needs

The Shuswap Paws animal rescue group is hoping for a truckload of generosity from the Shuswap community.

For the next two weeks they will be operating a Jam the Ram supply drive, hoping the truck provided by Braby Motors and parked near the south entrance to the Mall at Piccadilly will be filled with pet supplies.

The rescue organization currently has more than 70 cats in their care. Their most immediate needs are dry and wet food for kittens, paper towel, blue dawn dish soap, cat litter, baby wipes, Temptations cat treats, bleach, cat crates, garbage bags, kitten milk replacement and cat beds.

Other supplies they are hoping for include creature comforts like scratching posts and soft blankets, as well as medical equipment like syringes, latex gloves and flea combs. Gift cards for Walmart, Healthy Spot, Pet Valu, Canadian Tire, Shuswap Vet or Deep Creek Vet will also be gratefully accepted.

The truck will be in place in the mall for the next two weeks.

