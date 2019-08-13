In a Facebook post, photographer Tammy-Lynn Post explains the streaks are stars and the lines that look like scratches are comets. (Tammy-Lynn Post)

Shuswap photographer captures Perseid meteor shower

Six hours spent capturing hundreds of meteors streaking across the night sky

A local photographer stayed up for more than six hours to capture hundreds of meteors streaking across the night sky in Salmon Arm.

On the night of Tuesday, Aug. 12, Tammy-Lynn Post took a trip down Salmon River Road to watch and take photos of the annual Perseid meteor shower.

Read more: Star Gazing: Patterns of stars

Read more: Asteroids are smacking Earth twice as often as before

At the shower’s peak, a stargazer can see roughly 100 meteors an hour in dark sky locations.

Post started taking photos at about 9:30 p.m. and took the last photo around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. She then shared her photos to a Shuswap Facebook page explaining the streaks of light in the photos.

“The ones that look out of place kinda like scratches, those ones are the meteors. The rest are all stars,” wrote Post describing her photos.

Named after the constellation Perseus, the Perseid shower is made of tiny space debris coming off the Swift-Tuttle comet.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

At the Perseid meteor shower’s peak, a star gazer will see roughly 100 meteors an hour in dark sky locations. (Tammy-Lynn Post)

Previous story
Iconic Carnaval del Sol to host end of summer fiesta in Kelowna

Just Posted

Shuswap photographer captures Perseid meteor shower

Six hours spent capturing hundreds of meteors streaking across the night sky

Column: History of Shuswap Lake’s Hunt family totem pole

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

UPDATE: Enterprise Way re-opened after report of found explosive device confirmed false

People in buildings on Enterprise Way, between Leckie Road and Hunter, told to leave area

Close vote from Salmon Arm council upholds 2021 termination of Canoe Beach lease lots

A tie vote defeats move by three council members to search for a ‘win-win’ solution

Salmon Arm man survives head-on crash that totals car, kills bear

Driver faced with split-second choice to hit either semi or animal

A healing journey at Arion Therapeutic Farm

What started as a therapeutic horseriding facility has become so much more

Iconic Carnaval del Sol to host end of summer fiesta in Kelowna

Get ready to enjoy all that Latin American culture has to offer

VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in B.C. skate park

‘They murdered him’

Regional distract wants ability to restrict boating during emergencies

Thompson Nicola Regional District wants authority to prohibit use or speed of watercraft

Okanagan communities consider new swimming pool

Online survey asks public for input into potential new pool for Enderby city, rural

Letter: South Shuswap director’s comments on park purchase lack impartiality

Writer responds to column by CSRD director Paul Demenok

Column: Truss bridges and ranching in the Shuswap

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

Another teen mourned in Greater Victoria after suspected overdose

Meanwhile, still no answer one year after suspected overdose death of area teen Dorrian Wright

Snapshot: Inspired to play

Downtown public piano a draw for Salmon Arm’s musically talented

Most Read