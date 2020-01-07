Shuswap residents go out of their way to help folks in seniors complex

People in Sicamous jump to assist with snow clearing after storms

The Haven run by the Eagle Valley Senior Citizens Housing Society in Sicamous was dug out by kind-hearted citizens after the recent heavy snowfall. (Photos contributed)

Sicamous residents showed up with kind hearts and strong biceps during the recent heavy snowfall.

Salmon Arm’s Phaedra Idzan is housing administrator with the Eagle Valley Senior Citizens Housing Society in Sicamous.

After the snowstorms in the area, she took to Facebook to thank those who went out of their way to help the close to 60 people who live in the Haven, the Lodge and the Manor in Sicamous.

She has noticed negative comments online about snow removal and says with a smile that in the old days, people would just stay home when it snowed heavily.

Idzan said the non-profit seniors housing organization has a limited budget for snow removal and the facilities’ maintenance guy, Doug Evans, and one other staff person were trying valiantly to keep up.

Although they were doing a good job, it was a very big job they were tackling, she says.

Meanwhile, some of the residents who like to get out to meet friends for a coffee or buy supplies were getting concerned with all the snow piling up.

She said Evans put out an online plea for help, “and this wonderful little community came through in a big way.”

Three women with shovels, two guys with snow-blowers and one with a shovel came by to dig out the facilities.

“You made a gigantic difference… Thank you, thank you, thank you!” she posted.



