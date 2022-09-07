Shuswap residents receive royal recognition for contributions to community

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold presents Canadian Platinum Jubilee pins and medallions commemorating the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the throne, to Sicamous’ Pam Beech. (Contributed)

Several Shuswap residents were recently recognized for their contributions to community.

On Aug. 31, North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold was at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum where he presented Canadian Platinum Jubilee pins and medallions commemorating the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the throne, to four Salmon Arm residents: David Askew – for his outstanding contribution in the areas of business, philanthropy, community service and voluntary service; Deborah Chapman – for her outstanding contributions in the areas of heritage & history, community support, voluntary service, arts and culture; Gary Cruikshank – for his outstanding contributions in the areas of heritage and history, community support, voluntary service, arts and culture, and Gerald Forman – for his outstanding contributions in the areas of business, communications, public service and voluntary service.

In Sicamous, Arnold presented a Canadian Platinum Jubilee pin and medallion to Pam Beech for her outstanding contribution in the areas of philanthropy, public service, social and community service, humanitarian aid, voluntary service, arts and culture.

“Communities are the sum of their members, and I am honoured to present these tokens of appreciation to recipients nominated by their fellow community members,” said Arnold in a media release. “Dedicated community service and making personal sacrifices for the benefit of our communities are the epitome of citizenship, and I am grateful for every citizen who makes contributions and sacrifices for the betterment of our communities.”

In addition to the recipients recognized in Salmon Arm and Sicamous, Arnold presented Canadian Platinum Jubilee pins and medallions to residents of Vernon, Spallumcheen, Coldstream and Edgewood.

“I thank all those who took the time to nominate community contributors from across our region,” said Arnold. “By working together and making contributions as we can, we strengthen our communities today and for the future and I thank all the recipients for their community service, dedication, and sacrifices that have made our communities better places to be.”

