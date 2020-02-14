Shuswap residents share how they found their valentine

Lesley Tessier and her husband Kyle didn’t start dating until October 2005 after being reconnected by a close friend. (Contributed)

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, the Observer reached out to Salmon Arm residents with love stories to share.

Lesley Tessier and husband Kyle have been together for more than 14 years, first meeting in their Grade 11 math class at Salmon Arm Secondary.

Lesley admits to developing a crush on Kyle on the first day of class but they didn’t start dating until October 2005 after being reconnected by a close friend.

Their first date was with a group of friends in Kamloops at Ruckers and the rest is history.

“He’s been my rock through a lot of pain and loss,” said Lesley.

“He’s taught me how to hunt, gut skin cut and wrap a deer.

“He’s taught me and guides me though working on vehicles, how things work and how to be independent when he’s away for work.”

Lesley and Kyle were married in September 2013 and have two young boys.

In their seven years if marriage, Lesley says there is no special secret to keeping a long and healthy relationship.

“Open honest communication, trust and finding your own thing to be able to share with your other half is a block of what makes anything work. Love and understanding helps too,” said Lesley.

Jeanette Curtis also met her future husband, Wade, at an early age having lived down the road from each other since she was four years old.

Jeanette and Wade did not “meet” again until 16 years later when they dated for six months and were engaged for a year.

In October, the couple will celebrate their 20th anniversary.

