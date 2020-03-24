Kaylee Waines chalked an inspirational message on her parents’ driveway. (Contributed)

Shuswap residents use art to lift neighbours’ spirits amid COVID-19 crisis

Whether the medium is chalk, paper or paint the message is encouraging.

With social distancing now the norm, some Shuswap residents are using artwork and crafts to encourage and connect with their neighbours.

A highly visible example of this is an enormous heart chalked onto the pavement of an intersection in Canoe. At the centre of the red heart are the words, “this too shall pass.”

Artist Whitney Collins said she chose the words to offer her neighbours some encouragement.

“I feel like that’s what the world needs to hear right now with all this scare,” she said.

Read More: Salmon Arm chair fitness class resurrected through wonders of technology

Read More: 28% of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases have recovered: provincial health officer

Collins’ heart isn’t the only expression of support chalked onto the streets and sidewalks of Canoe. Shannon Hagel Ross said there are buckets of chalk outside the Canoe Village Market and her house and lots of people are getting in on the fun.

Another chalk project which has spread through a Salmon Arm neighbourhood was started by a pair of young girls who live next door to each other but can’t play together as usual due to concerns around COVID-19. Jessica Goettling told The Observer her five-year-old daughter Kacey is usually inseparable from her next door neighbour and best friend Kaylee Waines. While the two keep to their separate driveways, they’re chalking positive messages facing the road. Kacey’s reads “stay positive” while Kaylee drew “be happy” in large colourful letters.

Read More: Wineries and liquor stores should be essential services: B.C. Wine Institute

Read More: Gas dips below $1 at downtown Salmon Arm stations

Goettling said soon after the girls were done chalking up their masterpieces, the residents of one of the neighbouring houses came out and chalked “keep smiling” at the end of their driveway.

Isolation has provided a chance for indoor art as well. Julie Mitchell organized some positive arts and crafts both at home and at work. At home, she and her kids Haydn and Sophia cut our paper hearts, marked them with messages of encouragement and taped them to their front window. At the daycare she works at, Mitchell and the kids there painted the windows in a geometric pattern with the word “smile” featured prominently in the centre.

Mitchell said the artwork is all about showing the people outside that they are there thinking about them and offering encouragement during the surreal times the pandemic has created.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Kacey Goettling chalked an inspirational message on her parents’ driveway. (Contributed)

Haydn and Sophia Mitchell write encouraging messages on paper hearts and place them in the front window of their home for passersby. (Contributed)

Previous story
Summerland music teacher offers online ukulele lessons

Just Posted

Shuswap residents use art to lift neighbours’ spirits amid COVID-19 crisis

Whether the medium is chalk, paper or paint the message is encouraging.

Salmon Arm mall closes in response to COVID-19, stores adjust hours

Mall at Piccadilly announces doors to remain closed until further notice

Salmon Arm chair fitness class resurrected through wonders of technology

Popular exercise class for seniors and people with varying abilities to be offered online

Wineries and liquor stores should be essential services: B.C. Wine Institute

The institute said you don’t have to travel to support B.C. wine

City of Salmon Arm, CSRD and school playgrounds closed

Residents asked to respect closures which will be in effect until further notice

‘Please keep them open’: Okanagan temporary winter shelters to close

With nowhere to go as COVID-19 rages, Natasha Chance said she just wants shelters to be open

Penticton RCMP seize $6,000 in illegal cigarettes

RCMP found the illegal cartons of cigarettes during a traffic stop

COLUMN: Suggestions for those now working from home

A marketing consultant offers tips for those who are working at home during the COVID-19 pandemic

Princeton closes parks and mayor launches ‘virtual walk’ Facebook group

The Town of Princeton, along with School District 58, shut down all… Continue reading

World COVID-19 updates, 5 p.m., March 24: NY plans for 40,000 in intensive care

“Coronavirus party” leads to infection

Okanagan College culinary program donates unused ingredients to food bank

“I’m blown away at the adaptability and generosity in our community” - Okanagan College instructor

Kamloops police investigate stabbing

A man was stabbed Tuesday morning on Columbia Street West

B.C. COVID-19 tests up to 3,500 a day, care home staffing to change

Massage therapists, chiropractors told to treat urgent cases only

Internet safety while social distancing: expert says monitor internet use

More opportunities for scams, cyber criminals, sexual predators

Most Read