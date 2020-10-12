Shuswap Santa Parade proposed for Salmon Arm

Santa waves hello during a past District of Sicamous Christmas parade. The Salmon Arm and Shuswap Lake Agricultural Association wish to host a Shuswap Santa Parade in Salmon Arm in early December. (File photo)

Efforts are underway to bring Santa Claus, and an accompanying parade, to town.

Having had to cancel this year’s Salmon Arm Fair and it’s related activities, including the annual parade, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Salmon Arm and Shuswap Lake Agricultural Association (SASLAA) is looking into the possibility of bringing the Shuswap Santa Parade to town.

In a letter to City of Salmon Arm council, fair general manager Jan Durocher explains the plan is to hold the parade on Saturday, Dec. 5. Instead of the wider route of the fall fair parade, which includes the city’s downtown, SASLAA is proposing the parade remain on the south side of the Trans-Canada Highway, using a rectangular route around the city fairgrounds, using 5th Ave SW, 10th Ave SW, 10th Street SW and Shuswap Street. The decision to avoid the downtown, and the gathering of people that happens for the Salmon Arm fair parade, is in response to COVID-19 restrictions.

SASLAA is asking council to close off roads along the parade route for the day of the event, and use “Safeway” soccer field by the school district building for parking.

The letter will go before city council at its regular meeting of Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Read more: Salmon Arm Fair, Shuswap Canada Day events cancelled

Read more: VIDEO: Crews in Summerland film Christmas parade in July

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmParade