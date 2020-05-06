Serena and Disun Forrest won one week of Haldane Elementary’s cooking contest by making cabbage rolls and greek salad. (Haldane Elementary/Facebook photo)

Shuswap school puts students, families’ culinary skills to the test

Chase’s Haldane Elementary holding Masterchef challenge, sharing images of plates online

Haldane Elementary students have been honing their culinary skills in a friendly, flavourful competition that’s helping them stay connected to each other while learning from home.

The Chase school is hosting a Masterchef cooking challenge where students learning with their families at home can showcase their skill in the kitchen to other families at the school.

As on televised cooking competitions, students and parents are given a list of ingredients five ingredients, from which they must choose at least two to incorporate in their dishes. From there, they are free to create whatever they want.

Photos of completed dishes are shared on the school’s Facebook page and viewers can vote on their favourites.

Mallory Gosse and her sons Nolan and Evan, who are nine and six years old, have been enjoying their time in the kitchen. Gosse said she and her sons don’t generally cook together so it has been a fun change. The Gosses baked a cake for one week of the competition.

Another Haldane parent, Serena Forrest, said the cooking contest has also been a fun activity to do with her son Disun. Although they already cook together regularly, she said working from the ingredient list was a fun challenge. With peanut butter, chicken and ginger on the list, Forrest and Disun whipped up some Thai peanut chicken with rice noodles.

They also received the most votes in the second week of the contest by making cabbage rolls with Greek salad on the side.

Forrest said the cooking contest has been great for keeping kids entertained while school is out, and that it has been a lot of fun seeing the variety of dishes that other families are cooking.

Some of the dishes posted to Haldane’s Facebook page for the most recent week of the contest include crepes, pizza and pineapple upside down cakes.


cooking

