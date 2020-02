Members of the Shuswap Barbershop Project Men’s a Cappella chorus, Paul Derkach, Fred Green, Dan McPherson, Charlie Deringer, Lloyd Nakagawa and Hammy McClymont ready themselves to perform at the Andover Terrace Retirement Resort on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

Residents of the Andover Terrace Retirement Resort were treated this Valentine’s Day to the sweet sounds of the Shuswap Barbershop Project Men’s a Cappella chorus.

The choir for hire has regularly performed around the Shuswap on Valentine’s Day to surprise loved ones and entertain residents of seniors homes.

Read more: Shuswap Barbershop singers deliver musical message of love

Read more: Love shared with roses and song by Shuswap Barbershop Project

@CameronJHT

Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Live musicMusic