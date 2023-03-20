Shuswap students given opportunities to explore careers hands-on

Shuswap Middle School students take part in a Canadian Institute of Actuaries presentation and role played owning an ice cream stand to visualize the realities of running a business. (SD 83 Career Programs image)

School District 83 is partnering with professional organizations to give students the opportunity to experience different career paths.

Shuswap Middle School Grade 8 students were invited to a learning session with the Canadian Institute of Actuaries (CIA) to learn about math-based professions. Actuaries apply mathematics, statistics, probability and risks to analyze financial impacts of events for companies.

Students were asked to visualize their ideal work and life qualities for the future and worked in teams in a practice scenario pretending to own an ice cream stand. They problem-solved imaginary scenarios and brainstormed operational costs and risks.

SD 83 Career Education Coordinator George Richard said in an update this was one of the first times the CIA has worked with students this way and the Careers program will carry on with the partnership into next month.

The next session will be on April 6 at Salmon Arm Secondary Jackson campus. A bus will be available to bring Grade 10-12 students from Sicamous, Enderby and Armstrong schools to the event, which is limited to 50 students district-wide. Students interested in attending can get permission slips and more information from their school’s career coordinator.

Two other programs begin in April for district students looking for more hands-on career ideas.

Grade 10-12 students interested in mining have an opportunity to dig into the industry April until June.

MineralsEd will host virtual panels featuring young mineral industry experts, talking about challenges, rewards and getting into their careers. Geologists, environmental scientists, drillers and other tradespeople will be on the panel which will be broadcast Wednesday, April 19 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at district high schools.

Interested students can register with their school’s career coordinator. The mining series will also include a tour of an active mine, a visit to a natural resources facility, a university trades centre tour and opportunities to work gathering samples of soil, water and vegetation. These events will be offered during May and June.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) is also working with SD 83 to put on a learning experience for high school students.

On Tuesday, April 4, Fisheries officers will speak at Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan and Eagle River Secondary, and they will visit A.L. Fortune and Pleasant Valley Secondary the next day. Students will learn about conservation careers, habitat restoration, resource management and enforcement.

On April 25, 20 students will be selected to attend a field trip to the Kingfisher Interpretive Centre near Enderby. Conservation Service employees will join DFO officers to explain conservation laws and how they are enforced. Students will also help count stock in the Shuswap River.

Any students interested in the field trip should go to the April 4 presentation with a parental permission form from career coordinators, then sign up for the trip with another form.

For more information about any career program, students and parents can contact career coordinators at their schools or George Richard at 778-824-1188 or grichard@sd83.bc.ca.

